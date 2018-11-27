InventHelp Inventor Develops Personal Shower/Bathtub Cleansing Accessory (HUN-668)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Houston, Texas, has developed the HANDOWEL, a personal care accessory for use in the shower or bath tub. It will ease the task of cleaning hard-to-reach areas of the body.

"I have difficulty reaching my back and the bottom of my feet when bathing. My invention will make it possible for me, and others, to reach these areas without hassle and strain," said the inventor. The HANDOWEL provides a quick and easy way to clean and scrub hard-to-reach areas of the body. It prevents straining associated with trying to reach certain areas of the body. In turn, it will provide for optimum cleansing techniques, which will increase overall comfort and hygiene. This new accessory will help foster a sense of self-confidence and independence for those with limited mobility. It offers a lightweight and compact size for easy portability. Finally, it is producible in small, medium and large sizes, as well as in various colors.

The original design was submitted to the Houston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HUN-668, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

