InventHelp Inventor Develops Personal Tracking Device (NJD-1615)

"I was inspired to develop my invention due to personal experience and hearing many new stories about child lurings and abductions. This device will help safeguard children and other loved ones," said the inventor. TRACERS provides a means of tracking and locating a missing loved one. This will, in turn, enhance an individual's safety and well being. It is easy to use for a wide range of situations. The device can be discreetly and comfortably worn, and may even offer a fashionable addition to a wardrobe. Ultimately, this device will offer peace of mind to parents of children and to caregivers of those with dementia and autism.

