InventHelp Inventor Develops PET FEEDER (TRO-013)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to feed pets while at work or out of town," said an inventor, from Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the PET FEEDER."

The PET FEEDER provides an effective way to feed a pet while away from home. In doing so, it ensures that a pet receives the proper amounts of food and water in a timely manner. As a result, it could enhance comfort, convenience and peace of mind that the pet is being taken care of. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, the PET FEEDER is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides added peace of mind for busy pet owners."

The original design was submitted to the Toronto office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-TRO-013, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

