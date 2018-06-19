InventHelp Inventor Develops PLAY GATE (HUN-549)

The PLAY GATE offers a unique alternative to traditional child safety gates. In doing so, it provides an effective way to keep children entertained and engaged. As a result, it enhances fun and safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the parents of infants and young children. Additionally, the PLAY GATE is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design ensures that kids can have fun while staying safe."

