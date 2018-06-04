The POOL COVER CLIP provides an effective way to secure a pool cover in place. In doing so, it helps to prevent a pool cover from sagging or blowing away. As a result, it ensures that an above ground pool remains covered and protected and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of above ground pools. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the hassles and frustrations associated with pool covers coming undone."

The original design was submitted to the National Sales Office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-AVZ-1655, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-pool-cover-clip-avz-1655-300658131.html

SOURCE InventHelp

