InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Bicycle Fender (CKL-1124)

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Chicago, Ill., has developed the SNAP FENDER, a portable fender for use on a bicycle frame. It eliminates dirt, mud or debris from flying upward during a ride and may also prevent other harmful road items from hitting the bicycle operator. A water bottle holder provides additional convenience for the rider.

"I want to help bikers safely ride in various elements. My invention helps to keep water and other debris from flying up from the rear tire during use," said the inventor. The SNAP FENDER helps to keep water and debris from flying from the rear tire during use. In turn, this helps to reduce any safety concern for the rider. It offers a flexible, no-break design that is easy to apply and remove. The universal fit of this fender is capable of fitting any bike frame. This fender is convenient and easy to store and transport when not in use.

