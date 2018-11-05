InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Campfire/Grill (FED-1877)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, has developed the CAMPFIRE, a newly designed camping stove for outdoor enthusiasts. A prototype is available.

"I was inspired to develop my invention while on an extended camping trip. I purchased a gas campfire and discovered the unit did not provide any desirable features as a real campfire. I thought about how I could improve this unit, and my invention is the result," said the inventor. The CAMPFIRE allows an individual to cook over an open flame at remote locations. In addition, it effectively provides warmth and comfort during periods of cool or cold weather. Using this unit will eliminate the need to gather firewood, create kindling and grow a fire. Unlike traditional grills and campfires, this unit is less likely to be extinguished by gusts of wind. For convenience, it collapses into a compact state for easy transport and space-saving storage. This unit is also ideal for use during seasons where open fires are prohibited.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-FED-1877, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

