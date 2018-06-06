InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Diaper Changing Station (POO-331)

"What started out as a funny idea turned into an real concept. As a stay-at-home mom who enjoys outdoor activities with my kids, I found it difficult to find appropriate places to change their diapers. I developed my invention to solve this problem," said the inventor. The CHANGE A ROO allows on-the-go parents to take along a portable changing surface. It provides a readily available and easily accessible changing table. This will, in turn, increase sanitation and convenience. This accessory is ideal for active families. It can also be used for laptop use and writing, as well as a table for outdoor enthusiasts.

The original design was submitted to the Portland office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-POO-331, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

