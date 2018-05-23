InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Exercise Station (MTN-2780)

"I was inspired by God to create this. As a fitness enthusiast, I recognized the need for an adjustable-style dip station. My portable unit can be used at home or in gyms," said the inventor. The BIG DIPPER provides a space-saving and portable alternative to conventional dip and pull-up towers. It allows a fitness enthusiast to engage in various dip-style exercises. This piece of exercise equipment provides an effective means of isolating and targeting the muscles. It will increase strength in the hands, arms, back, chest, upper body and possibly core. Increasing strength will enhance performance in a wide range of sports and fitness activities. It may also help an individual lose weight and achieve a muscular appearance.



The original design was submitted to the Manhattan office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-MTN-2780, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

