InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Food Warmer (FRO-459)

"My job as a delivery driver inspired me to develop my idea. I grew tired of eating out, so I started packing my own lunches. Unfortunately, the food became cool and unappealing as the day went on, so I wouldn't eat it. My invention will prevent this from happening," said the inventor. The WARM LUNCHES provides an easy and effective means of storing and transporting hot foods and beverages. It keeps packed lunches for work, school and other outings warm and appetizing. This will allow individuals to consume a meal or beverage on the road, which saves money. In addition, this unit will keep baby bottles warm, allowing travel with an infant to be more enjoyable. The unit has a lightweight design that is easily portable.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-FRO-459, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

