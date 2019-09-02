InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Hand-Washing Station (HUN-731)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was working in my shop, and I grew tired of having to go into the house every time I needed to wash my hands," said an inventor from Missouri City, Texas. "This inspired me to develop a convenient mobile hand-washing station that can be set up and used wherever it is needed."

He created a prototype for the SANI-WASH to serve as a one-step station for washing and sanitizing hands. The accessory conveniently removes dirt, grease, germs and other debris to keep hands clean and hygienic. The design eliminates the need to stop what you are doing and find a sink to clean hands. The unit saves time and effort. It is ideal for use in areas without a sink or running water. Furthermore, the invention features a portable, easy-to-use design.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HUN-731, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

