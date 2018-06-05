InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Language Converter (NPL-184)

He developed SIMULTANEOUS TRANSLATOR to penetrate the language barrier between two people who don't speak the same language. As such, it facilitates communication and understanding and has the potential to improve productivity in the workplace. In other words, this attractive, lightweight, compact and portable device helps people interact and develop relationships. At the same time, it is reliable, practical and easy to use. Other appealing features are convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I am from Brazil and have difficulty communicating with many people in the U.S. because of the language difference. A device like this would solve this problem," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Naples office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NPL-184, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

