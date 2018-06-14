"I developed my invention because my current job requires a lot of travel. I work quite a bit on my computer while in transit. Also, some meetings require me to stand for long periods of time. My invention provides convenience and comfort for laptop users," said the inventor. The MOBILE/PORTABLE WORKSTATION serves as a support system for a laptop. It prevents a laptop from being dropped during use. In addition, it allows a user to work from a seated or standing position. This accessory will prevent the computer in question from overheating while being used on an individual's lap. This convenient and easy-to-use accessory is adaptable for use with most laptop computers.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-WDH-2233, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-portable-laptop-accessory-wdh-2233-300662230.html

SOURCE InventHelp

