InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Restraint Seat for Children (MOA-153)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventors from Mobile, Ala., have developed the ANYWHERE HIGH CHAIR, a safety accessory that is designed to support, stabilize and restrain a baby or young child in a standard dining or kitchen chair. A prototype is available.

"We have grandchildren and wanted to develop a way to secure them in a standard chair without risk of them falling and becoming injured," said the inventors. The patent pending ANYWHERE HIGH CHAIR provides an alternative to bulky high chairs. It allows a child to maintain a safe, upright position in an adult chair. It also prevents a toddler from standing up or sliding out of the chair. This accessory is foldable for easy portability and storage. The storage pouch doubles as a matching bib. It is easy to apply and use, and it is producible in various fabric colors and patterns. This accessory is ideal for restaurants and other outings with the child.

The original design was submitted to the Mobile office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-MOA-153, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

