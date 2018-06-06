He developed the CONCERT BUDDY to serve as a portable seat usable at all types of events. The invention ensures that the user has a seat readily available. It makes attending concerts, festivals, sporting events, etc., more comfortable and enjoyable. The chair eliminates the need to stand the entire time, which relieves aching legs and feet. Additionally, it is designed to be compact, lightweight and easily portable.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-QCY-471, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-portable-seating-option-qcy-471-300658704.html

SOURCE InventHelp

