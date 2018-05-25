InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Toilet (VIG-320)

"Many people care for family members who can not walk to the bathroom on their own. This makes it difficult, particularly when traveling and during overnight stays on the road. My invention will provide convenience and easy access to a toilet during these situations," said the inventor. The POTTY ON THE GO makes traveling more convenient and possible. It will eliminate embarrassment due to accidents or having to carry a standard bedside commode. This discreet and portable toilet will improve the quality of life, particularly for disabled and elderly individuals.

