InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Vehicle Unisex Urinal (SAH-991)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "When traveling, I sometimes have to use the bathroom, and there is not one around, especially in heavy traffic that has come to a halt. There are no forests around, no trees, and nowhere to hide," said an inventor from Fairfield, Calif. "This means that I need to hold my urine until I can locate a restroom. Sometimes this is just not possible. That is why I came up with this convenient portable urinal."

She developed the GOTTA GO VEHICLE URINAL to enable an individual to urinate when traveling and there is not a bathroom available. The accessory eliminates the need to hold your urine and stops bladder pain and the embarrassment of urinating on oneself and soiling the vehicle seats. The unit offers added peace of mind. It is designed to be lightweight, compact and easily portable. Additionally, the invention is ideal for use when traveling in the vehicle, especially while vacationing and commuting. It is leak-free, sanitary and designed especially for vehicle use.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SAH-991, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

