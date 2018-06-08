InventHelp Inventor Develops POWER SHADE SYSTEM (TST-347)

The POWER SHADE SYSTEM provides an improved way to shade the windows of a parked vehicle. In doing so, it could help to prevent a vehicle from overheating. As a result, it enhances comfort and privacy. The patented invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, the POWER SHADE SYSTEM is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to fumble with traditional window shades and covers."

