"Individuals who require taking several medications throughout the day often have a difficult time keeping track of their medication schedule. Problems exist even with pill organizers currently in the marketplace. My improved pill organizer will solve these problems," said the inventor. The BEST PILL ORGANIZER allows people to easily remember when and what medications to take. This will enhance safety associated with taking medication and minimize the risks of overmedicating. This system promotes better medication adherence, which will improve patient health outcomes.

The original design was submitted to the Naples office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NPL-204, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-prescription-medication-organizational-system-npl-204-300671046.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

