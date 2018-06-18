InventHelp Inventor Develops PRIVATE MOMENT STRIP (BTM-2520)

The PRIVATE MOMENT STRIP provides an effective way to enhance privacy while using a public bathroom, dressing room or other places where there is an open gap found during those private moments. It prevents individuals from peeking into the open gap. As a result, it also enhances comfort and provides added peace of mind. The invention features a small, portable design that is convenient and easy to use; so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, the PRIVATE MOMENT STRIP is producible as either a disposable or reusable product, in different design variations, and can be packaged with personal-hygiene products.

This is how the inventor described the invention design. "Privacy!! My design ensures public places will be more private during use."

The original design is currently patent pending.

