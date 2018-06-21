An inventor from Fontana, Calif., has invented METAL PALLET PROTECTION, a strong metal guard for protecting a wooden pallet from harm. "I felt there was a need for something that would extend the life of a wooden pallet," said the inventor. "After looking for such a product on the market, I decided to invent it myself." METAL PALLET PROTECTION helps extend the life of vulnerable pallets used in various commercial industries by protecting and preserving them when engaged and handled by a forklift or pallet jack.

This invention helps to prevent pallets from chipping or splitting, eliminating the need to prematurely replace pallets and unnecessary wood waste. In doing so, it also helps to prevent pieces of broken wood from littering the floor of the warehouse, enhancing the safety of the facility.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-LAX-939, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-protective-accessory-for-wooden-pallets-lax-939-300667483.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

