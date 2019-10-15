InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory or Babies Learning to Walk (NJD-1919)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "My son was constantly falling on his bottom when he first started walking," said an inventor, from Budd Lake, N.J. "I wanted to create a comfortable and convenient way to protect him, so I invented the BABY BOOTIE BUMPER."

The invention provides an effective way to protect a baby's bottom when learning to walk. In doing so, it could help to prevent pain and bruises on a child's bottom area. As a result, it could enhance comfort. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for parents with infants and toddlers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides added protection against hard sit-downs and falls."

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NJD-1919, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

