InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Case for Smart Phones (AUP-897)

"I am required to store my phone while I'm at work. Many times after work, my phone is too hot and must cool down before I can use it. My invention will prevent cell phones from overheating and the aggravation associated with it," said the inventor. The IPOUCH ensures a smart phone is protected from overexposure to harsh sunlight. This will, in turn, prevent a mobile phone from overheating. In addition, it will prevent long-term damage and premature replacement. This novel and easy-to-use accessory will provide peace of mind to owners of smart phone devices.

The original design was submitted to the Austin office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-AUP-897, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.



