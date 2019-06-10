InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Covering for Index Finger (MTN-3304)

PITTSBURGH, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Brooklyn, N.Y., has developed the patent pending CARPENTER'S FINGER, a finger covering that helps prevent an individual's index finger from being scraped or injured during a wide variety of repetitive construction or remodeling projects. A prototype is available.

"I was watching a carpenter cut sheetrock, and he would wrap his trigger finger in tape to protect it. This led me to create a more effective way to protect a finger," said the inventor. The CARPENTER'S FINGER prevents an individual's index finger from being scraped or injured. It prevents the need to create a makeshift wrap for an index finger. It also eliminates the need to dedicate time to treat a finger wound. In addition, this cover provides a straight and level guide for use on work material. This will help maintain the overall efficiency of a work project. Finally, this convenient covering is easy to take on and off.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-MTN-3304, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

