InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Covering/Dispenser For Mechanic Shops (DPH-522)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Centennial, Colo., has developed the SANTI UNIT, a dispenser with disposable coverings for use by professional automotive mechanics when using the urinal.

"Even when a mechanic washes his hands prior to urinating, it's still difficult to remove all the chemicals. Long-term or constant exposure of chemicals to the skin can have long-term effects on the body. My invention will help prevent this exposure," said the inventor. The SANTI UNIT serves as a physical barrier between the mechanic's dirty hands and his private parts when urinating at work. It will protect against cross-contamination from grease, fuel and oil on the hands. This may help prevent possible long-term effects from continuous contact with harsh chemicals. The coverings are environmentally-friendly with their biodegradable and flushable design. This unit is ideally suited for the men's bathrooms of automotive service and repair facilities.

The original design was submitted to the Denver office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DPH-522, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

