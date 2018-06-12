InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Safety Device for Children (DPH-328)

"We were inspired to develop our invention because we wanted to make the world a safer place for kids and a less worried world for all," said the inventors. The patent pending G.A.D. increases safety and security for children. It will help parents safeguard their children when away from home. In the event of an emergency, it can be activated and provide a tracking device for lost children. It has a stylish yet inconspicuous design and is producible in a range of sizes, colors and design patterns. Ultimately, this device will provide peace of mind for concerned parents and caregivers.

The original design was submitted to the Denver office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DPH-328, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

