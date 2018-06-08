They developed STOVE TOP COOKING COVER to protect the range surface against spatter from grease and other food residue. As such, it reduces cleaning time and energy, extends the life of the stove surface and keeps it looking like new. At the same time, it reduces the expense of cleaners and stove replacement. Its design makes it lightweight, portable and easy to store. It is also durable, practical and user friendly. Other appealing features are convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price.

The inventors' personal experience inspired the idea. "I wanted to make kitchen cleanup easier and protect the stove surface at the same time," one of them said.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-TST-342, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-protective-shield-for-kitchen-range-tops-tst-342-300658748.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

