InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Toilet Seat Cover (KXX-103)

"As a female who uses public restrooms, I know the inconvenience of unsanitary toilet seats. This idea just came to mind one evening while I was in the restroom," said the inventor. The TOILET SKIRT offers a protective barrier between the user's skin and clothing from germs, urine and bacteria. It provides the user with a more comfortable and sanitary experience. Using this cover eliminates the hassle of squatting over a toilet seat. In addition, it does not shift or slide over the toilet seat, like conventional methods of covering a seat. Ultimately, this cover will provide peace of mind when using public restrooms.

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-KXX-103, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

