InventHelp Inventor Develops Protector for a Vehicle Door Control Panel (CCP-1379)

She developed the CONTROL PANEL COVER to prevent electronics on the door panel from getting wet. The accessory safeguards sensitive components against water damage. The unit saves the motorist from having to pay for expensive repairs. It maintains convenient access to the control panel. Additionally, the device features a stylish design that matches with the vehicle interior.

Adaptable for use with both new and existing vehicles

