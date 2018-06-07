InventHelp Inventor Develops Protector for Documents and Photos (SVH-102)

PITTSBURGH, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a way to keep important paperwork and documents, as well as beloved photos, safe from harm," said an inventor from St. Augustine, Fla. "The edges of these items tend to get destroyed easily, which led me to come up with this protective accessory to safeguard them."
He created a prototype for the PAPER AND PHOTO SAVERS to protect documents, paperwork and photographs from damages. The accessory keeps these items protected against UV rays so that they do not fade. The unit ensures that these items do not get wet. It safeguards the edges from harm. Additionally, the protector is easy to apply.
Offers added peace of mind that valuable items and precious memories are safe while in storage or on display.
The original design was submitted to the Savannah office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SVH-102, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
