InventHelp Inventor Develops Protector for Documents and Photos (SVH-102)

He created a prototype for the PAPER AND PHOTO SAVERS to protect documents, paperwork and photographs from damages. The accessory keeps these items protected against UV rays so that they do not fade. The unit ensures that these items do not get wet. It safeguards the edges from harm. Additionally, the protector is easy to apply.

Offers added peace of mind that valuable items and precious memories are safe while in storage or on display.

The original design was submitted to the Savannah office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SVH-102, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

