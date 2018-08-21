InventHelp Inventor Develops Protector for Rims/Wheels (AAT-4047)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I found that dust from the road and brakes collected on the rims and wheels, and they would become dirty shortly after being cleaned," said an inventor from Covington, Ga. "I thought that something like this would help to keep rims and wheels clean and looking like new."

He developed the CLEAN RIM/WHEEL GUARD to keep rims clean after they have been washed. The accessory prevents tire-shine spray or protectant from getting on the rims during application. It also stops brake-dust residue from sticking onto the rims and wheels. The device reduces the frequency with which rims and wheels must be washed or cleaned. The invention improves the appearance of the vehicle. Additionally, the unit offers added peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-AAT-4047, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

