InventHelp Inventor Develops Protector for Vehicle Windshields (SOG-310)

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have been working in auto glass for the last 12 years, and I know that with this idea, Americans could save thousands each year on auto glass costs, especially retail fleets," said an inventor from Sacramento, Calif. "My idea will keep windshields protected from airborne debris."

He developed CLEAR ON to protect the windshield from gravel, stones, dirt and other airborne debris. This safeguards the windshield from nicks, scratches, chips and cracks. It eliminates the need for expensive repairs and replacements. The accessory offers added peace of mind that the windshield is safe. It is adaptable for use with any new or existing vehicle. Furthermore, the invention is designed for ease of application.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SOG-310, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

