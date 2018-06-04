InventHelp Inventor Develops Public Bathroom Sanitation System (AAT-3064)

"There have been times when I have used a public restroom, only to sit on a wet or soiled toilet seat. It's unsanitary and disgusting. My invention will provide a means to wipe down a toilet seat prior to use," said the inventor. The TOILET SEAT WIPES & DISPENSER offers improved sanitation for individuals using public restrooms. It provides a convenient and practical alternative to killing germs and bacteria on a toilet seat. This will, in turn, provide individuals with added protection and confidence. This unit will be readily available and easily accessible when needed. The wipes are produced with environmentally-friendly and non-toxic ingredients and can be disposed of easily.

