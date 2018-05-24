The developed the patent-pending MAIL PROTECTOR to protect both the mail carrier and mail from inclement weather. The unit keeps the mail carrier dry and comfortable on rainy days. It prevents packages and letters from being damaged by rain and snow. The accessory ensures that mail is delivered safely and efficiently. It also offers added peace of mind. Furthermore, the invention is adaptable for use with any new or existing vehicle.



The original design was submitted to the Mobile office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-MOA-121, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-rain-protection-for-mail-carriers-moa-121-300651499.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

