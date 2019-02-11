InventHelp Inventor Develops Redesigned Baby Bottle (ALL-1800)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Conyers, Ga., has developed the TOPSTAY, a means of securing a nipple cap/top on a baby bottle when it is not being used to cover a nipple.

"I developed my idea to help mothers. My baby sister just had her first child, and I was fascinated with how organized she is. Even the most organized mothers lose items though. My invention will help keep one less thing from becoming lost," said the inventor. The TOPSTAY secures a nipple cap/top to a bottle. This prevents the loss of nipple caps/tops and ensures they are always available. It also prevents having to replace entire bottles. Having the nipple covered when not in use helps to keep a nipple clean and germ-free. This convenient and easy-to-use baby bottle is a practical baby care item for any parent or caregiver.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ALL-1800, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

