InventHelp Inventor Develops Redesigned Outdoor Fence (HUN-644)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor/founder from The Woodlands, Texas, has developed the TRANSPARENT PRIVACY, a total redesign of the conventional outdoor fence system.

"Many HOAs regulate what type of fence can be installed in neighborhood yards. I developed my invention with this in mind, as well as my own desire to buy a home in the future that offers a view and privacy at the same time," said the inventor. The TRANSPARENT PRIVACY provides a streamlined and private viewing structure for the user. It allows people to see through the fence for a better view of their surroundings yet prevents others on the outside of the residence to be able to see back inside. The design of this fence simulates the look of an actual fence. Very importantly, this new fence system offers conformity to any local homeowner association regulations. Multiple commercial applications apply with this new design, enhancing security, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Houston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HUN-644, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

