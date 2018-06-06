InventHelp Inventor Develops Redesigned Traffic Signal Fixture (PND-4881)

He developed BAR TRAFFIC LIGHT to enhance the visibility of traffic signal lights from a distance to better attract the attention of motorists. As such, it improves highway safety at intersections and also keeps traffic signals from swaying in the wind. What's more, his aerodynamic design improves their overall appearance. This unique invention is also durable for years of effective use. In addition, its simple design minimizes production and installation costs.

The inventor's personal observation inspired the idea. "While sitting at a traffic light, I realized that these signals looked the same as when I was a child and thought it was time for an improvement after decades of wear and tear," he said.

