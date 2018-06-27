"I have witnessed people who have had a stroke. Some recover, some do not. Sometimes physically therapy just isn't enough. I developed my invention as a rehabilitative device to help with ongoing effects of a stroke," said the inventor. The PHYSICAL THERAPY 7 DAYS A WEEK REMOTE CONTROL facilitates effective physical therapy. It provides a means of preventing muscle atrophy due to paralysis. This will help in the regaining of control over affected limbs in the aftermath of a stroke, thus improving the quality of life. It features a battery-operated and compact size for easy portability. This device could also be used by anyone that has gotten hurt on a job, in a car accident, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Virginia Beach office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-VIG-313, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-rehabilitative-device-for-stroke-patients-vig-313-300671098.html

SOURCE InventHelp

