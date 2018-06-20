He developed AB CORE ROLLER BALL to helps target and strengthen muscles in the abdominal region, core and other areas while facilitating weight loss and overall good health. At the same time this compact, lightweight and portable device has the potential to enhance performance in various fitness activities and sports. Fitness enthusiasts will find it also durable, safe and easy to use. Another benefit is its simple design, which minimizes production costs. Other appealing attributes are convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I was doing stomach push-ups with straps and thought that some kind of ball might be more effective to use with the feet than straps," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Connecticut office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CPC-315, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-revolving-abdominal-exerciser-cpc-315-300667361.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

