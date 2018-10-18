InventHelp Inventor Develops Roadway Manhole Cover (CPC-187)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Stamford, Conn., has developed the BUMPER COVER, a covering for application over recessed manhole covers in roadways.

"I thought of my idea while driving to work. I kept hitting all the deep manhole covers. I found it annoying and hard on my car," said the inventor. The BUMPER COVER helps to smooth out the roadway by raising the surface flush with the pavement. This will allow for smooth and more comfortable travel by motorists. In addition, it will reduce wear and tear on vehicle tires and suspension systems. It may even prevent accidents from occurring due to swerving. It offers a safe and simple design that is easy to install. Finally, it is durable and weather-proof for years of effective use.

The original design was submitted to the Connecticut office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CPC-187, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

