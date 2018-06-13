InventHelp Inventor Develops Rust Preventer for Pickup Truck Wheel Tubs (KOC-727)

He developed a prototype for CLEAN OUT to clean mud and dirt from inside wheel tubs of 1/2-ton and 3/4-ton pickup trucks and allows the cleaned areas to dry. As such, it reduces the potential for corrosion at the box sides and saves the expense of repairing the rusted areas. Another benefit is that it improves the appearance of truck exterior. This unique tool is also durable, practical and easy to use. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's professional experience inspired the idea. "I saw too many pickup trucks with rusted truck boxes while working as an auto body technician and wanted to prevent rust from accumulating in the truck boxes," he said. "This invention will do that and save truck owners the thousands of dollars it costs to repair or replace corroded parts."

