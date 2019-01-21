InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe-Grip Holder Invented for Marijuana Cigarettes (TRO-127)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Until now, marijuana smokers have had a problem keeping their skin from coming in contact with the lit end of the cigarette. Fortunately, two inventors from Mississauga, Ontario have found an easy solution.

They developed BURNMASTER 420 to provide a safe way for an individual to hold and smoke a marijuana cigarette. As such, it prevents burns to the smoker's fingers and mouth. At the same time, it facilitates a safe method of passing a single cigarette among multiple users. Thus, this lightweight, compact and easy to use innovation provides enhanced comfort and enjoyment. Convenient and effective, as well, it comes at an affordable price. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs

The inventors' personal observation inspired the idea. "We noticed that all too often marijuana smokers burned their fingers or mouths when holding or passing cigarettes and wanted a way to prevent those injuries from happening," one of them said.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TRO-127, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

