InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe Shifting Steering Wheel (AAT-4225)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I conceived of this idea due to my love of cars," said an inventor from Forsyth, Georgia. "I believe this modified way to shift gears was heaven sent."

He developed the GRIP SHIFT to provide motorists with convenient shifting and reduced workload. Additionally, it could achieve precise shifting action while simplifying being tired and frustrated with manually shifting. This invention may save money with improved overall fuel economy.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AAT-4225, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

