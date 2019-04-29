InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe Storage Space for Deliveries (DHM-496)

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I receive packages quite often, and in the wake of all the reports of theft around the holidays, I worried about the security of packages sitting on my porch," said an inventor from Winterville, N.C. "This led me to come up something to keep deliveries safe and sound."

She developed the patent pending LILLI BENCH to offer a secure place for a delivery person to leave packages. The unit prevents packages from being stolen. The invention offers added peace of mind that packages will arrive safely. The design also serves as a convenient place to sit. It could be used as a plant stand as well. Furthermore, the device is lockable.

The original design was submitted to the Durham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DHM-496, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

