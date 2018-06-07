He created a prototype for the DOG TIE SYSTEM to allow dogs to be transported safely in a truck bed. The unit prevents the dogs from climbing over the bed walls. It also ensures that dogs cannot fall out of the bed during transit. The invention eliminates the need to transport dogs within the truck's cab, which keeps hair off the seats and upholstery. In addition, the device is producible in different sizes, colors and prints.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SDB-1169, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-safe-transport-aid-for-dog-owners-with-pickup-trucks-sdb-1169-300658740.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

