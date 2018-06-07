InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe Transport Aid for Dog Owners with Pickup Trucks (SDB-1169)

PITTSBURGH, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "We have four large dogs that would not fit inside the truck with our family," said an inventor from San Diego, Calif. "We needed a way to keep them secure within the bed, so we came up with this idea so that we could transport them safely and securely."

He created a prototype for the DOG TIE SYSTEM to allow dogs to be transported safely in a truck bed. The unit prevents the dogs from climbing over the bed walls. It also ensures that dogs cannot fall out of the bed during transit. The invention eliminates the need to transport dogs within the truck's cab, which keeps hair off the seats and upholstery. In addition, the device is producible in different sizes, colors and prints.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SDB-1169, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

