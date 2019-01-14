InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Accessory for Doorways (OCM-1322)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to keep people from being injured due to doors being opened unexpectedly," said an inventor from Irvine, Calif. "I came up with this idea so that people would not accidentally open a door too quickly and strike someone on the other side."

He developed the D.K.A. to keep people from opening doors too quickly. The system reduces the risk of someone on the other side of the door being struck. It is designed to enhance personal safety by minimizing injuries. The invention keeps the hands, face and body safe from door strikes. Additionally, the system offers added peace of mind, and it is ideal for use in high-traffic areas.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-OCM-1322, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

