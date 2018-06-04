InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Accessory for Fishing Poles (ALL-1412)

He developed the NO SNAG to safely enclose fishing hooks or lures while attached to the fishing pole. The unit prevents hooks/lures from catching or snagging. The device also keeps individuals from getting injured by sharp hooks and barbs. The accessory ensures that poles do not get tangled up while in storage or transport. Furthermore, the invention is easy to attach and remove, and it is designed to float.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-ALL-1412, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

