PITTSBURGH, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite efforts on the part of cellular device providers to maximize their safety, there are still times when a cell phone actually has exploded. Fortunately, and inventor from Columbia, Md., has come up with a way for cell phone users to be prepared for such possibilities.
He developed COLD POCKET to provide protection for a person carrying a mobile device that happens to explode. As such, it improves personal safety by preventing burns, other injuries and loss of life and containing heat and fire to prevent collateral property damage. As the same time this unique phone accessory is lightweight, compact and easy to carry. It is also convenient, effective and affordably priced. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.
The inventor's personal safety concerns inspired the idea. "After hearing reports of cell phones exploding while users were carrying them, I realized there was a need for a safeguard against such tragedies," he said.
The original design was submitted to the Washington, D.C. office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-WDH-2218, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-safety-case-for-cellular-devices-wdh-2218-300658746.html
SOURCE InventHelp
Share this article