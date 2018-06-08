InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Case for Cellular Devices (WDH-2218)

He developed COLD POCKET to provide protection for a person carrying a mobile device that happens to explode. As such, it improves personal safety by preventing burns, other injuries and loss of life and containing heat and fire to prevent collateral property damage. As the same time this unique phone accessory is lightweight, compact and easy to carry. It is also convenient, effective and affordably priced. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal safety concerns inspired the idea. "After hearing reports of cell phones exploding while users were carrying them, I realized there was a need for a safeguard against such tragedies," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Washington, D.C. office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

