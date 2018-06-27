An inventor from Lima, Ohio, has invented JAMES GUTTER CLEANING SYSTEM, a redesigned gutter assembly from which material can be dumped to facilitate cleaning and preventing clogs. "I own several rental properties that have trees and leaves, so cleaning gutters could be a weekly chore for me," said the inventor. "I decided to invent this device, which would simplify the task and save a considerable amount of time." JAMES GUTTER CLEANING SYSTEM allows users to clean their gutters while standing on the ground, eliminating the possibility of falling accidents and related injuries.

This invention saves money that would be spent on hiring professionals to clean the gutters, as well as encourages homeowners to clean their gutters regularly. It helps to prevent overflow and spillage, and makes the process of cleaning gutters much more time efficient and cost effective. It is also easy to install and simple to use.

The original design was submitted to the National office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SKC-433, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-safety-enhancing-gutter-cleaning-skc-433-300671093.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

