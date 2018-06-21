InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety-Enhancing Pet-Tag Accessory (KOC-812)

An inventor from Wright, Minn., has invented WAGGIE TAG PET SAVER, a new device for dog owners and their pets. "Our first dog got her tag caught between deck boards and was choking and yelping," said the inventor. "Fortunately we were there to help her but felt compelled to invent something that would prevent that from happening should it occur while she was unsupervised." WAGGIE TAG PET SAVER reduces the risk of the pet's tag becoming caught between deck boards and vent grates and in cages, ensuring that the tag and the pet's collar do not become a choking hazard.

This invention enhances safety for pets that wear collars and provides their owners with peace of mind knowing their pets are not at the risk of choking. It would help prevent injuries and spares a pet from a considerable amount of discomfort and stress.

